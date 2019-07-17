ACC Commissioner provides ACC Network details at conference Kickoff

By: Chris Nee | Noles247

July 17, 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (247SPORTS) -- The ACC Network will soon be a reality. It launches on August 22 at 7 p.m. On Tuesday, during ACC Kickoff, Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner John Swofford spoke with collected media about the upcoming platform for the conference.

"The most significant opportunity that is upon us is the launch of the ACC Network on August 22," Swofford said.

He added that the on-air date of August 22 is the next stop in what has been a lengthy journey to launch the network, with significant milestones from around the league over the past 15 years or so. He included the expansion of the league, and geographical footprint, being a big piece of the puzzle in building a package appealing enough to come to the table with ESPN.

An improved football product as a league, has also helped. Being the best basketball league in the nation is another foot to stand on.

Swofford said that the launch will give the ACC the largest population and most television sets of any such network, expanding the league's national footprint.

He commended the league's schools for getting on-board with a grant-of-rights deals by each of the 15 schools in the league.

"Those events have put us in position to partner with ESPN for a Network," Swofford added.

The multi-year journey from deciding to create a network to launching it has taken time and patience, but Swofford states that is all about getting it right.

"It needs to be built the right way for the long term. It needs to be built to last," Swofford said.

He added that the league will be showcased with increased exposure from all sports, athletes and programs.

Financials were not specific from Swofford, outside of him stating that 'of course increased revenue that will be distributed back to each school.'

With regards to distribution, which will directly impact the money that the network generates, Swofford stated that 'a lot of those deals happen at the midnight hour'. He added that he believes fanbases will be outspoken if the product is unavailable to them.

He added that they have always had a three-year plan with regards to distribution, so he doesn't expect providers to be close to where it will ultimately be when it launches on August 22.

Joining Swofford in speaking about the network was ESPN Senior VP of College Networks, Rosalyn Durant, as well as numerous others involved with programming and production. They also spoke on numerous shows coming to the network, the personalities that will help carry those shows, as well as their live game coverage, and more.

The Bowden Dynasty coming to the ACC Network

It was announced on Wednesday that The Bowden Dynasty will be featured on the ACC Network. It is one of the many original programs coming to the network.

The Bowden Dynasty is a feature-length documentary film that explores the life and times of Bobby Bowden, the legendary coach with a team of loyal assistants and players who fought against all odds and countless obstacles to collect two national championships and an unprecedented 14 straight top 5 finishes at Florida State. The Bowden Dynasty extends beyond football, to explore universal themes of family and redemption. For all the accolades bestowed upon head coach Bobby Bowden and his teams for their on-field achievements, this film shares stories of the coach and his enormous impact on those around him.

Other notes:

ESPN announced their ACC Network Football announce teams:

Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Katie George (reporter)



Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Kelsey Riggs (reporter)

