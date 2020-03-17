ACC announces cancelation of spring sports, season ends for Florida State baseball, softball, others
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced on Tuesday that it is canceling the remainder of the spring 2020 athletic schedule, impacting Florida State’s baseball and softball teams, among others.
The ACC originally called for a suspension of all winter postseasons and spring sports on March 12 due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
The season comes to a premature end for FSU's baseball, softball, men's and women's golf, men's and women's track and field, men's and women's tennis and beach volleyball.
FSU baseball finishes the year with a 12-5 record, and a 1-2 ACC mark.
FSU's softball squad ends the year 17-7 and did not participate in conference play.
Also canceled is the 2020 FSU Garnet and Gold spring game, the first to be held under new head coach Mike Norvell.