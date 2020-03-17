ACC announces cancelation of spring sports, season ends for Florida State baseball, softball, others

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

March 17, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced on Tuesday that it is canceling the remainder of the spring 2020 athletic schedule, impacting Florida State's baseball and softball teams, among others.

Update: All athletic related activities through the end of the 2019-20 academic year have been canceled. https://t.co/mABSIQSeEx — The ACC (@theACC) March 17, 2020

The ACC originally called for a suspension of all winter postseasons and spring sports on March 12 due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

The season comes to a premature end for FSU's baseball, softball, men's and women's golf, men's and women's track and field, men's and women's tennis and beach volleyball.

FSU baseball finishes the year with a 12-5 record, and a 1-2 ACC mark.

FSU's softball squad ends the year 17-7 and did not participate in conference play.

