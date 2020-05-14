ACC commissioner John Swofford expects football this season

By: Nick Kosko | 247Sports

The college football start date is up for discussion for the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic. As states begin the slow reopening process to get the economy back up and running as well as attempting to get the world back to normal, college football is the big question for universities across the country.

Conference commissioners appear to have the final say on football in the fall on campus, whether there are students there or not. Right now, it appears schools would rather only have football on campus if the students are allowed to come back to school in person.

For ACC commissioner John Swofford, he believes football will be played at some point, but there is no concrete date.

“ACC commissioner John Swofford: ‘We are going into this year with the anticipation of playing at this point,’” News and Observer’s Luke DeCock tweeted. “‘All of our institutions are indicating they intend to open in various fashions as we go into the fall, but there’s a lot that can happen between now and then.’”

Within the ACC, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said in April there will be college football this season and earlier this month, backed up his earlier and controversial comments. His remarks were considered a bit controversial due to the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic within the United States and sports world.

"Absolutely," Swinney said. "Yeah, I don't know, I got smashed and trashed and bashed for being hopeful and optimistic, but I don't know why. But yeah, nothing has changed my optimism. I truly believe that we've made so much progress in a six-week period here. And I think six weeks from now, we're even in a much better place.

"So I'm still optimistic. I don't have any inside scoop other than I just believe in my faith and in my heart that we're going to get through this and we're all going to get back to our lives and doing what we love to do. And for us, it's playing ball. And so, still optimistic, still hopeful and nothing has changed that."

Ways to combat catching COVID-19 include self-quarantining from others, washing hands, avoiding hand to hand or physical contact with others. Coronavirus spreads between people in close contact with one another, typically within six feet, or through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Spread is still possible before people show symptoms, although that does not stand as the typical cause, according to the CDC.

Large, crowded areas should be avoided as movie theaters, work conferences and other traffic-heavy events are shutdown across the country per state jurisdictions at the urging of the CDC.

Coronavirus symptoms include fever, dry cough and shortness of breath. While flu symptoms are similar, they're often differentiated by high fever, exhaustion, chills, dry cough and body aches.

Isolation is encouraged if you feel you're coming down with flu-like symptoms that could be related to the coronavirus. Seek medical attention through your local emergency healthcare provider and stay away from other in close proximity.