ACC 'evaluating remainder' of conference tournament, will proceed as planned Wednesday night

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

March 11, 2020

GREENSBORO, N.C (WCTV) -- The Atlantic Coast Conference says Wednesday night's 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. games will proceed as planned, with fans allowed to attend. The conference says it is "evaluating the remainder of the tournament."

Tonight's #ACCTourney games at 7 and 9 p.m. will proceed as planned.



We are aware of the announcement by the @NCAA and will evaluate the remainder of the tournament. More information will be forthcoming. — ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) March 11, 2020

NCAA President Mark Emmert released a statement on Wednesday saying postseason games, including men's and women's tournament games, will be played in front of only "essential staff and limited family."