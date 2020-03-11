ACC 'evaluating remainder' of conference tournament, will proceed as planned Wednesday night

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 5:36 PM, Mar 11, 2020

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports
March 11, 2020

GREENSBORO, N.C (WCTV) -- The Atlantic Coast Conference says Wednesday night's 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. games will proceed as planned, with fans allowed to attend. The conference says it is "evaluating the remainder of the tournament."

NCAA President Mark Emmert released a statement on Wednesday saying postseason games, including men's and women's tournament games, will be played in front of only "essential staff and limited family."

 
