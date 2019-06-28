ACLU to file lawsuit after the governor signs bill regarding felon voting rights

By WCTV Eyewitness News

June 28, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit against the State of Florida. This, after Gov. Ron Desantis signed a bill requiring Florida felons to pay court-ordered financial obligations if they want their voting rights restored.

The ACLU tweeted out the announcement Friday evening, after the Governor signed the bill earlier in the day.

The ACLU says the legislation goes against the true intentions of Amendment Four, which passed with more than 64 percent of the vote in November’s election, and has filed a federal challenge.

The organization says the bill signed Friday, forces citizens to pay for the right to vote and disenfranchises those who can’t afford it.

It goes on to call the legislation a poll tax.

WCTV is reaching out to the Governor’s office, and the attorney general for comment. We’ll update this story as soon as we hear back.