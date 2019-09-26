ALL IN LEON initiative leads to over 400 arrests, $147K seized

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

September 26, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Since launching the public safety partnership ALL IN LEON in May, The Leon County Sheriff's Office said it and its law enforcement partners have seized $147,000, 10 stolen cars and 61 guns on top of arresting 422 people.

The sheriff's office said the initiative is with the U.S. Attorney's Office and other key local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

“As we move forward with the enforcement efforts of ALL IN LEON, we want the citizens of Leon County to know local, state, and federal law enforcement partners are strategically collaborating to make Leon County a safer place to live, work, and play,” said Sheriff Walt McNeil. “You can do your part by following the 9 p.m. routine. Lock your vehicle, take all valuables and firearms out of your vehicle, and secure them in your residence when you park at home.”

Lawrence Keefe, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, said the collaboration between law enforcement agencies has produced solid results.

“Our law-abiding citizens expect and deserve to be safe and free from fear as they go about their daily lives and the ALL IN LEON initiative is dedicated to actively enhancing public safety and community peace,” said Keefe.

More than 15 pounds of drugs, including marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl and prescription pills, have been seized through the initiative.

As part of the initiative, law enforcement officers have also conducted 1,324 traffic stops, resulting in 408 citations and 1,081 warnings issued to drivers.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.