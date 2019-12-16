AMBER ALERT issued for two children missing in Jacksonville

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CBS NEWS) - The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said family members were inside a house when two young children went missing while playing in their front yard in the 10200 block of West Beaver Street Sunday.

JSO said a family member called police when they realized 5-year-old Bri’ya Williams and 6-year-old Braxton Williams were missing from the yard. K-9 teams, drones and drive teams from JSO as well as other agencies are searching for the children.

Police are asking for everyone in the area to be on the lookout and to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or 911 if they have information about where the children could be.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CBS NEWS) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert for 2 missing children.

5-year-old Bri’ya Williams and 6-year-old Braxton Williams were last seen in the 10200 block of West Beaver Street.

JSO said the children were playing in front of their house and were last seen around 11:30 a.m.

6-year-old Braxton Williams is said to be on the autism spectrum but will communicate with others. He was wearing a red sweater and blue jeans when he went missing.

5-year-old Bri’ya Williams was wearing a gray sweater with multicolored writing on it.

Anyone who sees either children or knows where they could be should immediately call JSO at 904-630-0500 or 911.

A search on FDLE’s Sexual Offenders and Predators Search shows three sex offenders and one sex predator within one mile of where the children were last seen. When the search is expanded to a 5-mile radius, 13 sex offenders and five sex predators were found.