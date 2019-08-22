AMBER Alert cancelled for 10-year-old from Clay County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

August 22, 2019

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The AMBER Alert that was issued for 10-year-old Cedric Barnes has been cancelled.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- An AMBER Alert has been issued for 10-year-old Cedric Barnes, who was last seen in the area of the 2000 block of Spencer Plantation Boulevard in Orange Park, Florida.

Officials say Barnes was last seen wearing a blue striped polo shirt, jean shorts and a red backpack.

Authorities say Cedric may have a red scooter with him and that Barnes was last seen getting into a silver sedan.

Officials say the sedan was being driven by an unknown black male with short dreadlocks.