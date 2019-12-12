AMBER Alert cancelled for 15-year-old Kissimmee girl

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 12, 2019

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- FDLE says the AMBER Alert for 15-year-old Kamelia Isaac has been cancelled and she has been found safe.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- An AMBER Alert has been issued for 15-year-old Kamelia Isaac, who was last seen in the 2000 block of Locustberry Drive in Kissimmee.

Officials say Isaac was last seen wearing black jeans, a black shirt and an indigo jacket.

Authorities have not said who she was last seen with or where she may be headed.