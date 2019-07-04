FDLE: North Florida brothers found safe

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 4, 2019

BONIFAY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says two North Florida children have been found safe and have canceled an AMBER Alert for them.

The Holmes County Sheriff's Office says Joseph Page has been taken into custody.

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 4, 2019

BONIFAY, Fla. (WCTV) -- An AMBER alert has been issued for five-year-old Casen Page and six-month-old Caden Page, who have been missing since July 3 and were last seen in the 3000 block of Highway 2 in Bonifay.

Authorities say the children may be in the company of 25-year-old Joseph Page, and traveling in a 2014 white Ford Escape with a tag number of 0768TW.

Officials say the vehicle has an FSU tag on the front and an FSU sticker on the back of the vehicle.

Casen is described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes.

Caden is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Holmes County Sheriff's Office at 850-547-3681.