ATV accident sends two teens to the hospital in Madison County

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 18, 2020

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) –

Two teenage girls were rushed to the hospital after their ATV collided with a car Saturday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened on State Road 53 near Tower Road at 3:35 p.m., according to a news release.

45-year-old Earl Delong of Seffner, Fla., was trying to navigate his Chevy Blazer around a curve when he saw an ATV in his lane of travel.

Troopers said he couldn't avoid hitting the ATV due to his high rate of speed. The collision sent the ATV flying into a ditch. Its two riders were thrown off during the incident.

FHP says 16-year-old Tylinn Moore of Haines City was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with critical injuries. 14-year-old Bailey Pennington of Tampa was sent to Shands Live Oak with serious injuries.

Delong was not injured.