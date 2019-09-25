Abandoned Valdosta kittens ready to be adopted

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- It's a happy update for a pair of kittens, named Monica and Ross, who were born pre-mature and found on the side of the road.

Now, the two are up for adoption at the Humane Society of Valdosta-Lowndes County.

The humane society says this season has been a near constant flow of cats and kittens, in and out, in need of homes. They say it can be hard to keep up with, but that's why success stories like these are so important.

A curious kitten running free is a sight many didn't know if they'd ever see.

After extensive physical therapy, Monica can now walk and run like a normal kitten.

"It's amazing, especially to see that picture of them when they first came in, a day or two old, they didn't even have color, they weren't pigmented, they were very fragile," said Emily Smith with the Humane Society of Valdosta-Lowndes County. "To see them now, happy and active, Monica especially walking like a normal kitten, it's really heartwarming."

With several other cats available, and more coming in every week, the humane society says what they need now is volunteers and fosters in order save more animals, like Monica and Ross.

The Humane Society of Valdosta-Lowndes County will be holding a big fundraising event on October 12, with all proceeds going to the humane society.