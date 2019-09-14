Abandoned dog found with "homeless" sign in Brooks County

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

BROOKS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- South Georgia animal advocates are searching for answers after a dog is found abandoned and "homeless" on the side of the road.

On Wednesday, Brooks County residents found a heart-wrenching scene. Located in a rural part of Brooks County, miles out of town, a dog was found with a blanket, food and water dishes and a "homeless" sign.

Named "Renfroe," after the street he was found on, the dog is now staying with a foster awaiting medical treatment.

Brooks County does not have animal control or an animal shelter of its own. That's why officials say situations like this are happening far too often.

But Rescue volunteers say even without a shelter, there are several rescues in the region that are willing to help take in animals.

"Someone having to relinquish their pet, they need to help the rescues help them. Sometimes it's not easy as turning them over the second that you ask, time and resources have to be given," said foster volunteer Michelle Williams."A puppy you got, you might have intended to keep him forever, but things change. I really and totally understand that, there are circumstances where it's in the best interests for the home and the dog to re-home, but to abandon on the side of the road is just not okay."

Renfroe is believed to be about six to nine months old. With a wagging tail, volunteers say he's well mannered and knows how to sit and shake.

Brooks County Sheriff Mike Dewey said without any leads in to who is responsible, unless someone comes forward with information there is nothing they can do.

Earlier this week, Sheriff Dewey said he did present to the Brooks County Board of Commissioners asking to consider creating animal control and an animal shelter, but the question of how to fund that department remains.

Renfroe will be heading to Paw Paws Pet Rescue in Yulee, Florida next week where he will soon be up for adoption.