Abnormally cold weather chills the Big Bend, South Georgia

By: Charles Roop | WCTV Pinpoint Weather

Nov. 13, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Jackets of large size were donned across Tallahassee, and it's assumed that heaters were turned on Wednesday as an arctic airmass filtered into the eastern United States.

Temperatures across the Big Bend were, in many locations, in the 20s and 30s Wednesday morning. Tallahassee's official low was 33 degrees and 36 in Valdosta. Apalachicola had a record low of 32 degrees, breaking the old record of 34 set in 1968.

The mercury has dropped about as low as this, but not often.

Only 13 years ago had a low temperature below 33 degrees on November 13. The lowest temperature for Wednesday is 24, was set in 1968. The lowest temperatures for the day were in the 20th century.

For those that are not fans of the cold weather, temperatures will be a little warmer on Thursday morning. The low is expected to get into the upper 30s across South Georgia to near 40 in Tallahassee. The breeze will still be there (northeast at 5 to 10 mph), but not as strong as Tuesday night.