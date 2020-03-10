Above-normal temperatures expected this week

By: Charles Roop | WCTV Pinpoint Weather

March 10, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Meteorological spring began on March 1, and spring is really making an appearance in the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Most of the continental United States was under a somewhat flat “zonal” pattern aloft, leaving the weather fairly tranquil. The exception is the Pacific Southwest, where a trough of low pressure was in place, bringing rain in California and Arizona.

The pattern will change by Wednesday, with a ridge of high pressure aloft expected to move northeastward from Mexico This will lead to warmer temperatures in the viewing area – about 10 degrees or warmer than normal for early to mid March.

Highs will get to near 80 Tuesday, with lows in the 50s. The highs will likely climb into the mid 80s by Friday. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy, with only a 10% chance of rain.

The weekend looks the same with highs in the mid 80s and lows nearing 60 degrees.

There is a good chance it will stay like this for the next two weeks, according to the Climate Prediction Center. Long-range ensemble models keep the ridge in place in the east, keeping the heat around.

