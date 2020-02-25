Abraham Lincoln's historical hearse at Florida State Capitol

By: Hannah Messier | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 25, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A historic, presidential hearse was on display at the Capitol Courtyard on Tuesday.

It was the last of nine used to transport Abraham Lincoln's body to his resting place in Springfield, Illinois.

The artifact, complete with ornate carvings and giant wooden wheels was also decorated with American flags and pictures of the 16th president.

"It's amazing, It's something you don't get to see every day and it's great to know that there's still things like this being preserved for younger generations to see," visitor Jessica Smalley stated.

Believe it or not, it is stored right here in Tallahassee at the Automobile Museum.

Tuesday was the first time the owner allowed it outside.

