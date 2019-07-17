Accessibility devices showcased for people with visual impairments

By: Brittany Bedi|WCTV Eyewitness News

July 17, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV)-- Lighthouse of the Big Bend hosted their annual "Techno Demo Day" to clients with visual impairments. The day brings together vendors, doctors, and community organizations to feature the latest technology to help people with visual impairments.

Attendees had the opportunity to test out devices that magnify images, or even scan and read text aloud. Volunteers displayed items in Lighthouse's store that could help with daily life. Items could remind someone to take medication at a certain time, or detect when a cup is full.

Alison Fleischmann, director of development of Lighthouse of the Big Bend, said that having vendors in one place allows their clients to various devices for free.

"All of our clients are visually impaired, so transportation is a huge issue," said Fleischmann, "Being able to have everybody in one space at one time, really being able to listen to the needs, is very important to us, and that's what we hope we can create here with techno demo."

Vendors and the Leon County Sheriff's Office held presentations on the newest technology, and ways to keep people with visual impairments safe. The Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office also demonstrated how to use a ballot machine with audio prompts and a special controller.

While the "Techno Demo Day" is an annual event. Anyone with a visual impairment is welcome to the Lighthouse of the Big Bend for assistance.