Accused serial shoplifter arrested in Bainbridge

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 25, 2019

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) -- A man accused of shoplifting on multiple occasions has been arrested in Bainbridge.

Bainbridge Public Safety says officers were called to a local Walmart store just before 8 p.m. on April 20 about a suspected shoplifter who had been detained by store security.

Security officers told police that they recognized the man as the same suspect who had shoplifted multiple items from the store the previous day.

The man was identified as 43-year-old Rodney Paul Burgans of Gordon, Alabama.

Officers located Burgans' vehicle in the parking lot and determined that the tags came back to another vehicle. BPS says Burgans admitted to changing out the tag to keep from being identified.

Officer say Burgans is accused of stealing various items, including two televisions, totaling close to $1,400 during a two-day crime spree.

A search of his vehicle revealed many of the items taken from Walmart, as well as several new tools believed to have been stolen from another retail store, BPS says. He was also found in possession of two electronic security deactivation devices which are used to turn off the alarm sensors that stores often attach to expensive merchandise.

Burgans was arrested and charged with Theft by Shoplifting and Unlawful Use of License Plates. The case was then turned over to BPS Investigator Chris Jordan for further investigation which led to a Felony Shoplifting charge.

Investigator Jordan stated, “Burgans has an extensive arrest record, not just for shoplifting. We are glad we were able to catch this guy who came to Bainbridge from out-of-state to steal from our local retail establishments.”