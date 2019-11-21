Active search for missing man underway near Chattahoochee I-10 rest stop

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — An active search for a missing man is underway around the Chattahoochee rest area on I-10 near mile marker 161, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Twenty FHP troopers, an aircraft and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are searching for a white man from Panama City Beach, who is between 50 and 55 years old.

FHP says someone found an abandoned car at the rest area belonging to the man, who has been missing for a couple of weeks. Someone discovered a dog nearby as well, and used a chip to indicate it belongs to the missing man, according to FHP.

The man's brother listed him as missing or endangered, FHP says.

The search has been going on for a couple of hours.

This is a developing story.

