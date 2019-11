November 22, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff's Office is actively searching for a robbery suspect.

LCSO is on the scene at an unnamed convenient store on Talpeco Road and N. Monroe.

Officials describe the suspect they're looking for as a black male, dressed in all black and about 5'8 inches tall.

At this time no injuries have been reported.

This story is developing