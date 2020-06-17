Activists and organizations remember Oluwatoyin Salau

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Shock continues to spread following the deaths of Victoria Simms and Oluwatoyin Salau.

Both were found dead Saturday at a home on Monday Road.

News of Salau's death has sent shock waves across the globe, as she was a vocal activist on the front lines of the Black Lives Matter movement in Tallahassee.

Those who knew Salau during the protests say she was a vocal advocate, saying her passion and her need to help others will be missed dearly.

Salau was a young and rising activist in the community that was taken too soon.

While working on the Black Lives Matter movement in Tallahassee she gave a voice to the injustices she saw the community face.

“Like we all brothers and sisters out here but the fact that I felt his pain is not okay like it’s not okay,” said Salau, in a previous interview with WCTV.

For activists with the Movement 850 who worked with Salau, they say she should be remembered for her legacy and not her death.

And at just 19-years-old, she made her mark in the community.

“People were automatically you know gravitating toward her, her personality was very radiant,” said Natassia Janvier, an organizer with the Movement 850.

Activists with the Tallahassee Community Action Committee, another organization on the forefront of the Black Lives Matter movement, say they want unity in times of a tragedy.

“We continue to fight for justice and to move forward and continue to unite,” an activist said during a Zoom press conference on Tuesday.

Organizations say her passion and her activism will be missed, that she was a bright light in dark times, and she was a young woman who used her platform to give a voice to the voiceless.

“Black women have always been at the forefront of conversation and change in this country and she showcased that by allowing herself to have a platform in showcasing what she cared about,” said Nastassia Janvier.

A vigil is now planned in her honor to show how much she meant to a community that she was taken away from.

The vigil, organized by the Movement 850, will take place Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the State Capitol.

Salau's mother tells WCTV she’s heartbroken.

She loved her daughter and wants her to be remembered as compassionate and loving.

She strongly emphasized that her daughter was not homeless as some social media posts might have suggested.

Bottom line: She wants the focus to be on Salau’s life and not her tragic death.