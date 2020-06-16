Advertisement

Activists call for Civilian Police Accountability Board with more power than proposed Citizens Review Board

(WCTV)
By Monica Casey
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- As the Tallahassee City Commission considers the creation of a Citizens Review Board for law enforcement oversight at its Wednesday meeting, the Tallahassee Community Action Committee and other groups are voicing their ideas and opinions.

TCAC held a virtual press conference at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday where community members discussed their ideas.

The group is calling for a Civilian Police Accountability Council (or CPAC), rather than the proposed Citizens Review Board.

"We have to keep each other safe, and a CPAC can foster that," said one activist.

TCAC members say they do not want the board's members appointed by the City Commission, but rather elected. They also are asking for members not to have any connection to the Tallahassee Police Department through family.

Anthony Suarez described what a CPAC could look like.

"It also prohibits people who are connected to the City government from joining the CPAC council, which is very important to prevent conflicts of interest," said Suarez.

TCAC is also calling for the board to have hiring and firing power over TPD's Police Chief, access to involvement in police union contract negotiations, and budget oversight.

According to the Commission agenda item, parts of the proposal match what TCAC is calling for.

Staff is recommending board are non-compensated with staggered terms of three years. They must not be a relative of any City employee, and they will have to receive training on TPD policies and procedures, attend the TPD citizen academy, and participate in a police ride-along.

The City Attorney's office recommends the board be composed of 9 members appointed by the City Commission; five would be appointed at large, and four would be appointed from social or civic community organizations.

Under the proposal to the City Commission, the board would have the authority to review and provide recommendations on completed internal affairs investigations after any grand jury proceeding. They could also provide recommendations on police policy, and prepare an annual report of their reviews over the preceding year.

The agenda item does not recommend the Board have subpoena power; however, the City Auditor could serve as assigned staff to the PCRB. A separate agenda item before the Commission introduces an ordinance creating an Inspector General's Ofifce; City Auditor Dennis Sutton would serve in that position if it passes.

The Citizens Advisory Council is a separate group that was introduced in January 2020. Pastor Rudy Ferguson is the Chair, with TPD Deputy Chief Tonja Bryant-Smith providing guidance. 86 people applied to be a part of that board, and leaders plan to select at least 30 members to make a year-long commitment to serve.

TPD staff plans for the Citizens Advisory Council to meet in July for the first time.

