Activists urge passage of ordinance prohibiting conversion therapy practiced on minors

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 9, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Activist groups are urging the City Commission to pass an ordinance prohibiting conversion therapy from being practiced on minors. The issue has its first public hearing at Wednesday's City Commission meeting.

The agenda item defines conversion therapy as "any counseling, practice, or treatment performed with the goal of changing an individual's sexual orientation or gender identity."

It outlines multiple studies on the harm of conversion therapy.

Activists say the ban is a step toward ending discrimination of the LGBTQ+ community.

Twenty-two other local governments in Florida have passed similar ordinances.

Delilah Pierre is a black trans woman; she says she has faced persecution for her identity.

Pierre says conversion therapy traumatizes children.

"It's literally trans and queer kids having to sit down and have someone spell out what's wrong with them in front of them, like it does serious damage to their mental growth and health," said Pierre. "That kind of trauma as a child affects you for years and years down the line."

City Commissioners Curtis Richardson and Jeremy Matlow were also at the rally.

Commissioner Matlow says conversion therapy is not medically sound and has no place in Tallahassee.

"We want this ordinance to be as inclusive as possible, we don't want to leave anybody out. So we'll actually be passing most likely the strongest conversion therapy ban ordinance in the county," said Matlow. "We support all the language that's been brought forward because at the end of the day we need to support everybody, and that's what this is about."

The agenda item says the City has a compelling interest in protecting the well-being of minors and vulnerable adults. It also says research demonstrates that conversion therapy can post "critical health risks."

Activists rallying in front of City Hall are asking the City Attorney to include the terms "non-binary," "pansexual," and "gender queer," in the ordinance as well. They say those terms would make the ban more inclusive.

Wednesday's City Commission meeting begins at 4 p.m. at Hartsfield Elementary School.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.