Actor Bill Kelly hosts daily "Table For One" segment to support Tallahassee restaurants

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 16, 2020

Tallahassee, Fla. (WCTV) -- Local actor Bill Kelly has been doing what he can to show support for local businesses.

For the last two weeks, the Bloodline and Burn Notice actor and has been going to local restaurants to set up his own table for one and going live on Facebook.

He says it all started while he was getting pick up from one of his favorite restaurants when he decided to create his own table for one.

His mission is to encourage people to get out and support local businesses while allowing themselves to find a sense of normalcy.

“Anybody can do what I’m doing. It takes a cellphone and just getting out there and caring about local business," said Kelly. "Showing people a good time, showing people that you’re behind them and you support what they’re doing.

Kelly says he will continue the segment next week and can’t wait to try old and new favorites.

To find out more about Bill Kelly and his career, you can visit his website here.

