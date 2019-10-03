Actor Bruce Willis spotted in South Ga.

By: Jordan Barela | WALB News

October 3, 2019

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) — Bruce Willis came down to South Georgia, got together with some fans and had a few laughs.

The “Die Hard" actor was spotted in Tifton and Fitzgerald.

Willis is part of a film called “Anti-Life," which is filming in Fitzgerald, according to Mayor Jim Puckett.

WALB viewers sent in photos they took with Willis at Hibbetts Sports in Fitzgerald.

Willis also stopped by Fresco Italiano in Tifton.

Monica Torres Hunt, one of the owners at Fresco Italiano, said the Hollywood actor ate at the restaurant Wednesday night.

“Of course, we were not expecting a celebrity to come by the restaurant,” Hunt said.

The Fresco Italiano hostess sat Willis and his people down at Table 3. The hostess then went to the kitchen to find Hunt.

“So we look and everybody starts freaking out in the kitchen,” Hunt said.

Hunt also got to meet the famed actor — at Willis’ request.

Willis ordered chicken alfredo and paired it with the best wine, a pinot grigio, Fresco Italiano offers.

Hunt said Willis told her it was “one of the best wines” he ever tasted. Willis also told Hunt “good work, this restaurant is amazing.”

Willis took photos with fans and employees who were at the restaurant.

“He was a very sweet guy,” Hunt said.

Hunt said meeting a celebrity was a “super neat experience.”

“Everybody was super excited,” Hunt said. “It’s just something amazing. Right now, I do not believe this happened last night.”

