Court denies Adam Frasch's appeal of murder conviction, life sentence

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

September 25, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A former Tallahassee doctor convicted of first-degree murder for killing his wife had his appeal denied Wednesday morning, according to court documents.

Adam Frasch was found guilty of the murder in January 2017. His wife, Samira Frasch, was found dead in the couple's pool in February 2014.

Frasch's appeal argued the trial court erred by denying his motion for a new trial without conducting an evidentiary hearing, allowing the state to introduce hearsay evidence and denying his motion to withdraw a formerly-exercised peremptory challenge.

Based on the facts presented and the reasons the trial judge explained, the appeals court said it found no abuse of the trial court's discretion, so Frasch had a fair trial.

Frasch is currently serving life in prison.

