Additional daily flight lands at Valdosta Regional Airport

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 7, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Touching down in Titletown will soon get a little easier.

Delta Airlines is expanding services in South Georgia, adding an extra flight to the Valdosta Regional Airport.

Starting June 8, the Valdosta Regional Airport is going from three flights per day to four.

"Our flights are very full, so we're kind of at a theoretical limit. So there's definitely a need for additional space on the airplanes," said Airport Manager Jim Galloway.

Airport officials said the extra flight will mean an additional 350 seats every week, as well as more time slot options.

The new flight is expected to arrive from Atlanta around 6:00 p.m., and leave around 6:30 p.m.

Tony Aguon travels to from Valdosta from Minnesota about twice per year. He said the current flights can be limiting, making it difficult to choose the Valdosta airport. He's on board for the changes.

"It can be difficult. Sometimes we fly out of Tallahassee, or look at Jacksonville, we don't want to do that, But yeah, flights seem to be, most of the time completely full. It's difficult to get out of here," Aguon said. "So excited, it's long overdue and about time. I'm very happy about that."

Several airport projects are now underway, including significant investments for a new air traffic control tower and general aviation building, both funded by recently passed SPLOST referendums.

Airport officials said they continue to make improvements and look for new ways to expand air services.

"How can we improve things here to better assist the community in both the people who live here, people that visit here, or possibly businesses that want to look at locating in Valdosta," Galloway said.

Delta Airlines is also adding a daily flight to Albany, Brunswick and Columbus.

All flights will continue to be round-trip to Atlanta. Airport officials said the next step is to add another destination.