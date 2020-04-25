Adel neighborhoods recovering after Thursday tornado

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 24, 2020

ADEL, Ga. (WCTV) -- A tornado raging through Adel Thursday afternoon left many downed trees, broken power lines and a few home split open in its path of destruction.

"Uh, well, there's a tree in my house. I don't really know how otherwise to say it," said Destry Walker, a wrestling coach in Adel.

When Walker received a tornado warning alert, he hid with others inside a nearby gym to ride out the storm. He walked home to find a tree breaking through his roof into his bedroom.

A crew with a local lawn care service volunteered their time to help him remove it. Disaster relief crews were also in the area immediately following the storm, providing residents with free tarps for their roofs.

"Some of these trees are 75 to 100 years old. And it sounded just like a train coming, you know. But it was really scary. And we have no electricity," Adel resident Linda McConnell said.

Close by at the Cook County Airport, the raging winds caught local pilot Bill Clapp's plane and overturned it. Adel Fire Department assisted in flipping it back over.

"The tornado touched down right here on the field and went through town and broke the ropes that were tying the airplane down and just flipped it over," Clapps said.

But he's staying positive.

"Luckily it's just a thing, you know, like a car, and airplane. We build them. We fix them," he said.

Governor Brian Kemp was also on the ground Friday assessing some of the damage.

"The damage we've seen here in Cook County today and over in Pelham has been significant, but luckily, very few just minor injuries and no fatalities. We're keeping our fingers crossed on that," Kemp said.

From here, state crews are documenting the damage then reaching out to FEMA for federal funding.

In the meantime, many private businesses and volunteer groups are out in the area lending a hand.

Adel law enforcement say they do not know how long the restoration process is going to take, but they say it took about two weeks to repair the city after a deadly tornado stormed through in January 2017.

