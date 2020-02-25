African American History Resounds in the Historical Capitol Musem

By: Hannah Messier | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 25, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The halls of the Historic Capitol Museum rang with the sound of African American history Tuesday morning.

Students from the Godby High School choir gathered on the steps inside the building to sing.

They clapped and danced to the music.

Audience members were enthralled listening to the performance.

Officials at the historic capitol were delighted to host the choir.

"This is a really important event to hold. To share the songs of those very talented individuals," Rachel Porter, the Director of Research and Programming said.

The students were proud to be able to share their heritage with the community.

Among the iconic songs they sang to day was, "Lift Every Voice and Sing," and "God Put a Rainbow in the Sky."

