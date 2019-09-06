After hours of public comment, Blueprint votes to move forward with Capital Cascades Trail

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News September 5, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency has decided to move forward with the Capital Cascades Trail, mostly as planned.

The group selected options one and two proposed by the IA board.

Option 1 included “accepting the status report on the Capital Cascades Trail segment 3 public engagement, acquisition processes and the 3D-B Regional Stormwater Facility.”

Option 2 included “Direct Blueprint staff to enhance community gathering spaces along Capital Cascades Trail. Segment 3D-B including expansion of the St. Marks Trailhead and creation of the RSF overlook space and to reuse the live oak tree wood as available.”

County Commissioners Rick Minor and Kristin Dozier and City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow voted against the options.

Public Comment

55 public speakers were scheduled to discuss the retention pond.

"We want the road to come through but we want it to be done in a way that's considerate of other people," said activist Ginny Grimsley.

Grimsley was hoping for a "pause" at Thursday night's meeting, but said the group does want to see progress.

"The City has already come through with the FAMU way extension, that happened last week. We want to see if we can't get a pause, get a pause and rethink the way we're moving forward as a City," said Grimsley.

Grimsley wants to create a sense of healing and trust.

Samuel McKinney Jr, a former Boynton Still resident, said the area is special to him; he was born in Boynton Still in November of 1955.

He is hoping for some kind of preservation of the area.

"Even a little park for the kids to be on, you know that would be alright with me. But leave us the tree standing, to mark the area," said McKinney. "They can do something to leave some kind of legacy over there. I can't say what they would do, how they would do it, but I'm hoping they could do take a step forward to do something for that era."

Some public speakers took the other side, speaking about the need for the stormwater-controlling retention pond.

Bond community leader Talethia Edwards was emotional when speaking, explaining that when flooding occurs, children in the area cannot get to school.

"How many generations die in economic poverty while we're arguing about a tree?" she questioned.

Project Overview

At Thursday evening's Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency meeting, Director Autumn Calder gave a lengthy overview of the project.

The overarching goal for the project is to improve water quality and reduce flooding. Other goals include maximizing economic benefits, and applying the holistic infrastructure philosophy.

The project includes a St. Marks Trailhead and Regional Stormwater Facility.

While the City of Tallahassee's FAMU Way project is currently under construction, CCT Segment 3D-B (or the Capital Cascades Trail), is still in the permitting phase, with History and Culture Trail Working Group ongoing.

Autumn Calder's presentation also delved into the amount of community outreach associated with the projects.

Outreach began in 2008, and included 13 community meetings and 4 door-to-door outreach efforts.

A FAMU Way Citizens Advisory Committee, which acted as liasons to City Staff, providing feedback and advice.

The CAC recommended the Blueprint and FAMU Way project alignment in January 2016.

Calder went into depth about the way water quality in our area is connected, and explained the reasoning for the retention pond location.

"The best location is in a low-lying area, utilizing gravity," said Calder. "This is a low-lying location."

Tree Inspection Report

Calder's presentation delved into different alternatives, in part based on the Tree Inspection Report.

The report found five large live oak trees in the area.

The 76-inch tree shows internal decay and challenges to its structural integrity. The Urban Forester determined that parts of the tree canopy will have to be removed, and that it is not safe to be underneath.

There are two 59" trees in the report, both listed as good candidates for preservation; however, there was a determination that the trees were not safe to be underneath, due to their proximity to the railroad.

The last two trees are 60" and 61". They are listed as bad candidates for preservation.

Alternate Project Ideas

Calder's presentation also detailed alternate designs for the project.

Alternative 1 would preserve the two 59" live oak trees, and result in a 10% reduction in the retention pond's treatment volume. This option involves a 25" retaining wall, and an approximate cost increase of $438,450.

Alternative 2 would modify the pond to preserve the 76" live oak tree, creating a peninsula for the tree, rather than an island.

However, this option results in a 40% reduction in the retention pond's treatment capacity; Calder estimated that this would likely result in the loss of the Department of Environmental Protection state grant.

Calder stated that in her conversations with the DEP, she learned that if a retention pond decreases more than 20% in its treatment volume, the grant will be at risk.

Alternative 3 eliminates the bond altogether, preserving all five live oak trees.

That alternative extends the box culvert, and the cost increase would be $533,875.

Acquisition Overview

During the process, some protesters have discussed issues in the City of Tallahassee and Blueprint's acquisition of land. Calder provided an overview of the Boynton Still acquisition.

36 total parcels were acquired for the FAMU Way Phase III and the Capital Cascades Segment 3D; Blueprint paid about 5.1 million dollars, for land appraised at 3.5 million dollars.

The gross amount paid to the sellers of the land was 4.6 million dollars. 20 occupants received benefits, in 35 payments (some were paid in installments)

Gathering Spaces

Calder's presentation showed new community space overlooking the proposed RSF area, in the wake of community comment.s

The proposed design of the space is incorporated into the History & Culture Trail Project.