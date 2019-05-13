After school activities canceled due to threat at Cairo High School

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 13, 2019

CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) -- After school activities at Cairo High School have been canceled, according to the Grady County School District, after a threat was reported by phone to the school.

This is the second threat to be made against Cairo High in two weeks.

The district says the school was placed on lockdown earlier in the day on Monday but students were released as regularly scheduled with law enforcement present.

In a post on Facebook, the school district said canceled events include the Grady County Choral Concert, CHS soccer awards banquet and spring football practice.

"We regret it, but we are following the recommendations of law enforcement and will continue to make safety our number one focus," Dr. Kermit Gilliard, Grady County School Superintendent, said.