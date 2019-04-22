Florida Ag Commissioner releases Hurricane Michael video

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 22, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried has released a mini-documentary video about the devastation left behind by Hurricane Michael, titled "America’s Forgotten Disaster." The video focuses on the impact of the Category 5 storm to the state's forests and timber industry, as well as the threat of wildfire left in its wake.

"There’s no replacement for seeing Hurricane Michael’s devastation first-hand – but for those unable to do so, this video provides the perspective needed to grasp the magnitude of this crisis," said Commissioner Fried. "There are no words for the communities and livelihoods left in ruins by the storm, but my hope is that there will be action – because our Panhandle is at risk of being forgotten."