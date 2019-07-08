Age is just a number: Georgia woman still works and dances at 103

Some people start slowing down as they get older, but one Augusta woman is showing us you can do just about anything at any age.

Some people are living proof that age really is just a number.

"Some days I feel like I have to be 103 to be like this, but normally no," said Laura Cameron.

One-hundred and three years later, and you can still find Cameron working at the Catholic Social Services Thrift Store.

After about 20 years, it's no doubt she is a fixture there.

"If I miss a day, I have to report where I was to the customers," Cameron said.

Her humor and sharp tongue keep people wondering how she could possibly be 103.

"I wouldn't mind just not waking up one morning," joked Cameron.

At 103, Cameron does things some young people have never done like skydiving.

"Nothing to be afraid of," said Cameron, "I don't know why anybody's afraid of it. The whole thing about being afraid is landing."

You can even find Cameron still dancing.

"It's just like somebody else likes swimming, I like dancing!" said Cameron.

So we had to ask: what's the secret?

"Keep moving! Just don't ever stop," said Cameron.

She certainly doesn't plan to anytime soon.

