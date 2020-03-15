Airman at Moody Air Force Base tests positive for COVID-19

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 15, 2020

LOWNDES COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) –

Moody Air Force Base reported another presumptive positive case of Coronavirus Sunday night. An active duty U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the base is undergoing treatment after testing positive, according to a press release.

Last week, the base announced an employee connected with dining services tested positive for the virus and the base declared a public health emergency.

Any active duty service member experiencing fever or cough should report to a drive-through screening station which will be set up at the 23 Medical Group employee parking lot. Screenings will occur Monday thru Friday from 8 to 9 a.m., according to the release.

