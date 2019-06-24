Airman surprises family with Wild Adventures homecoming

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 23, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- A line of fans stood waiting to meet Country music duo Dan and Shay Saturday at Wild Adventures, but they weren't the only stars of the show.

Before Saturday's concert, Tech Sergeant Matt Donahoue returned home after serving five months in Afghanistan.

"I was very excited, very anxious, because they were back there for about five or ten minutes before I could sneak around and see them," Matt said.

Months before his return from deployment, Matt contacted Wild Adventures to set up a surprise for his family. His wife and three daughters were awarded meet and greet passes to Dan and Shay.

As they stood beside the artists to take a picture, the airman turned the corner to join his family.

"It was a blur, like someone said something to me to my right and I turn around, and I see my husband standing there. I look over at Lydia and she didn't even realize it yet," said Matt's wife Dana Donahoue.

"I looked over at her because she was stepping away from him," Matt's daughter, Lydia, said. "And I just saw him and ran up to him and gave him a hug."

This return concludes his eighth deployment, making this homecoming one for the books. But even through the tears, the Donahoue family has never forgotten the reason for his service.

"Of course, I like what he does and it's all for a good cause," Dana said. "It's a little tough, but we get through it."

Tech Sergeant Donahoue has been serving for 17 years. He said this will be one of his last deployments, so he wanted to make it special.

His family said they knew something was up and were suspicious they were in store for a surprise homecoming, but it didn't make that moment any less special.