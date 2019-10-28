Akers, Nasirildeen awarded Player of the Week honors

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State running back Cam Akers and linebacker Hamsah Nasirildeen have each been named to ACC Player of the Week honors.

Akers won the Running Back of the Week title while Nasirildeen took home Defensive Back of the Week honors.

Congrats to Cam Akers and Hamsah Nasirildeen, @ACCFootball running back and defensive back of the week. #DoSomething | #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/aOY05oiokT — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) October 28, 2019

Akers tied a program record by scoring four rushing touchdowns in Saturday's 35-17 win over Syracuse and became the first player in FSU history to score four touchdowns and a two-point conversion.

The Mississippi native averaged 7.2 yards per carry this weekend and ranks in the Top 10 nationally in rushing yards (917), rushing yards per game (114.6), scoring (11.5 per game), total touchdowns (15) and rushing touchdowns (12).

Nasirildeen logged a career-high 17 tackles and his first career sack on Saturday. His 17 tackles from this past weekend were the most by a single Seminole since 2005.

The Concord, North Carolina junior leads all Seminole defensive players with 58 tackles this season.