Alameda, Seminoles using last year's memories to propel them to OKC

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

May 22, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Last year there was no question Florida State was the face of the Women's College World series.

They were part of some of the biggest plays and most dramatic moments.

It ended, of course, in a national title.

FSU is one step away from being back in Oklahoma City this year, with Oklahoma State standing in their way in the Super Regionals.

The Seminoles haven't shied away from what happened last year, either.

The team is embracing that national title and, as Lonni Alameda says, those moments and memories from last season are fueling them to get back again this year.

"There's a sense of pride for us right now as Florida State is on those commercials," Alameda said. "I still get chills when I see it starts off with Kylie and I see Meghan jumping around and Syd at first base. We're a pat of history for the ACC, we're a part of history so it just gives you that still inspiration that we want to be there again and we ant those moments again."

First pitch Thursday is set for 7 p.m.

Game two of the Super Regionals is set for 7 p.m. on Friday. If a third game is warranted, it'll be at 12 p.m. on Saturday.