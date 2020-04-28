Albany murder suspect connected to Kevin's Guns & Sporting Goods heist, deputies say

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 28, 2020

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) — The Thomas County Sheriff's Office confirms an Albany murder suspect is connected to the heist from Kevin's Guns & Sporting Goods in Tallahassee. TCSO says deputies along with U.S. Marshals arrested 21-year-old Gavin Ivy on a possession of a stolen firearm charge on Monday.

According to TCSO deputies, Ivy was in possession of a gun stolen from Kevin's while at the scene of a murder in Albany on Saturday. Officers from the Albany Police Department arrested him that night.

A 16 year old was also charged in connection to the stolen guns Tuesday morning and was taken to a regional youth detention center.

As of Tuesday, there are six total arrests, not all for the burglary itself at Kevin's, but in connection to the 46 guns stolen from the store.

Steven Jones, a TCSO Captain, says amnesty has been granted for the past couple of days to those returning the stolen guns, but he says the amnesty will not last for much longer.

"Hopefully they think about this and say 'I made a mistake let me get out of this as quickly and easily as I can,'" he says.

The department says there may be three or four more suspects linked to the burglary.

"We don't know who has them, we don't know what their intention is," Jones says.

He also says his team has been working around the clock.

"Started on this Saturday and it has been fluid non-stop," he says.

He hopes more people will step up to return the guns in the coming days.

Jones asks that those who know anything or have one of the stolen guns to please contact TCSO.

"Anybody who stole the gun or sold a gun that is used in a homicide or other crime is now party to that crime, and can face the same punishment," he says. "So we are dead serious about this."

You can reach the Thomas County Sheriff's Office at 229-225-3300.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.