Albert homers twice, Noles mount comeback to win 40th game, 6-4

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

June 8, 2019

BATON ROUGE, LA. (WCTV) -- Reese Albert hit two home runs to help the Florida State Seminoles erase a four-run deficit as the Seminoles defeated LSU, 6-4, to clinch their 42nd-straight 40-win season.

Trailing 4-1 in the top of the seventh, Florida State tied the game with one out against reliever Trent Vietemier.

Tim Becker singled and Mike Salvatore walked to set the table for Albert, who worked an 11-pitch at bat against Vietemier which ended in a a no-doubter three-run home run to tie the game at 4-4.

WE ARE ALL TIED UP!!



Reese Albert DEMOLISHES a game-tying, 3-run home run... 4-4 in the 7th! #RoadToOmaha | @FSUBaseball pic.twitter.com/o738r8EQgq — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 8, 2019

Florida State took their first lead of the game in the top of the eighth inning.

Matheu Nelson walked with one out ahead of a single into right field from Nander De Sedas, which was followed by a Carter Smith walk to load the bases for Tim Becker, who drove a sacrifice fly to right field to score Nelson and give the Noles a 5-4 lead, their first of the game.

Albert led the top of the ninth inning off with a solo home run, his second of the game, into right field to extend the FSU lead to 6-4.

J.C. Flowers took the mound for a six-out save in the eighth inning. He faced the minimum in the eighth, working around a leadoff error, and in the ninth, worked around a leadoff single and a two-out walk to seal the victory, collecting his fourth six-out save of the season.

FSU and LSU starters, Drew Parrish and Cole Henry, matched perfect opening frames but each ran into trouble in the second.

In the top of the second, Henry loaded the bases, issuing three walks, but induced a groundout and two strikeouts to get out of the jam.

Parrish wasn't as lucky in the bottom half of the inning, allowing two walks in the first three batters he faced, which led to a Brandt Broussard RBI single into centerfield to give LSU the first run of the game and make it 1-0.

LSU continued to have success against Parrish, putting the leadoff runner on and scoring in each of Parrish's next three innings on a fielder's choice off the bat of Antoine Duplantis (in the third, making it 2-0) and RBI hits from Chris Reid (in the fourth, making it 3-0) and David Cabrera (in the fifth, making it 4-0).

To view the full scoring play-by-play, click here.

The Seminoles, however, struggled offensively. The Tigers pulled Henry after just two frames in favor of Todd Peterson, who kept the Noles hitless into the fourth inning.

FSU's first hit of the game came with one out and a runner on, courtesy of a walk, off the bat of Robby Martin. Two batters later, Matheu Nelson reached on an infield single to score Drew Mendoza and give FSU their first run of the game, pulling within 4-1.

Peterson was stellar in his long relief effort for the Tigers, tossing 4.1 innings of three-hit ball, allowing two runs, three walks and struck out four.

All things considered, Parrish was solid for the Noles; he scattered six hits over his 4.2 innings of work, allowing four runs although only three were earned. He also walked one and struck out four.

FSU's comeback win marks the first time this season the Noles have successfully come back from a four-run deficit.

The Seminoles are now just one win away from the College World Series in Omaha and can clinch their ticket with a win on Sunday. First pitch from Baton Rouge is set for 6 p.m. on Sunday on ESPN2.

CJ Van Eyk is expected to start for FSU.