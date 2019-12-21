Alex Atkins expected to be named next FSU OL coach

By: Josh Newberg | Noles247

December 21, 2019

Mike Norvell has made another hire on the offensive side of the ball. Noles247 can confirm that Charlotte offensive line coach Alex Atkins is expected to take the same job at Florida State.

Atkins is the the fourth offensive coaching hire for Norvell at FSU. So far, he’s added offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kenny Dillingham, wide receiver coach Ron Dugans, offensive assistant Chris Thomsen and now Atkins as well.

Atkins spent this past season at Charlotte as the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. The 49ers ranked 23rd nationally in yards per play (6.40) and were 21st nationally in yards per carry (5.09) a year after ranking in the 100s of both categories.

He was previously the assistant head coach and offensive line coach at Tulane from 2016-18. He was the offensive line coach at Georgia Southern in 2014 and ‘15, and held the same position at Chattanooga in 2012 and ‘13.

Atkins also has experience at the JUCO level, having coached Itawamba (Miss.) Community College for two seasons. He was a four-year starting offensive guard at UT-Martin.

An FSU spokesperson wasn’t able to confirm the hire as official as of noon on Saturday.