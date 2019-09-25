Alexa introducing celebrity voices, starting with Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson will sing happy birthday to you and wake you up in the morning, so long as you have an Amazon Echo device and 99 cents.

Amazon is introducing celebrity voices to its virtual assistant later this year and Jackson is first up, CNN reported.

Users will be able to ask Jackson where he’s from or the day’s forecast.

Amazon said Jackson will be true-to-form, so you should probably expect a little foul language. Even so, there’s a clean version of the skill that will be free from cursing.

They did not, however, specify exactly when the skill will become available.

And the 99-cent price tag is only an introductory price. The regular price is $4.99.

