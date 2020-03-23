All Florida State Parks closed to public due to COVID-19

By: Pat Mueller | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 23, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Department of Environmental Protection says all state parks are closed to the public due to COVID-19 coronavirus.

The department says it closed parks at the direction of Gov. Ron DeSantis and CDC guidelines to maximize social distancing and avoiding gatherings larger than 10 people.

"DEP has taken many measures to continue providing resource recreation at our state parks during this time, such as limiting operating hours and reducing visitor capacity at parks with high visitaton," the department wrote on the state parks website. "Unfortunately, this has not resulted in the reductions needed to best protect public health and safety as Florida continues to mitigate the spread of COVID-19."

