All Hallandale Beach SWAT members resign from team

By: CBSMiami

June 16, 2020

MIAMI, Fla. (CBSMiami) – The entire Hallandale Beach SWAT team has resigned from their current assignment, but not from the police department, according to a communication received by City of Hallandale Beach Police Chief Sonia Quinones.

The City of Hallandale Beach said it continues to have special weapons and tactics coverage through regional mutual aid.

The officers who submitted their resignation specifically mention their displeasure with the Chief joining members of our community in taking a knee against racism, hatred, and intolerance earlier this week.

The eight officers and two sergeants say they were “minimally equipped” and had been “disrespected” by city officials. They say these officials refused to address equipment and training concerns.