UPDATE: Driver of overturned vehicle on I-10 east in Suwannee County died

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

August 23, 2019

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. — The driver of the car that overturned on I-10 east in Suwannee County died from their injuries.

Suwannee Fire Rescue said on Facebook around 12 p.m. all east bound lanes of I-10 near the Live Oak exit in Suwannee County were closed because of the overturned vehicle. The accident happened at mile marker 283 on I-10 east.

The driver of the vehicle was flown to UF Health Shands Hospital, where they later died.

Fire rescue workers said as of 3:30 p.m., the lanes were still closed.

Fire rescue workers said drivers need to be careful if they're traveling in the area while crews are working.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.