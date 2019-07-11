All In: New JP2 coach looking to rebuild culture for long haul

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

July 11, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Since 2015, the only constant for the St. John Paul II football team has been change; in the last four seasons, the program has had four coaches.

But entering 2019, the team, and school, believe they've found their man; not just for this year, but for the future as well.

Enter: Ed Hill.

The first-year head coach is now tasked with taking over a team that went 0-9 a season ago.

Not only did the Panthers fail to win a game, but they didn't even finish the season. So many players left the team, it left JP2 undermanned, having to forfeit their final four games

The culture was in shambles.

Skip ahead seven months; slowly, but surely, that's all starting to change.

During summer workouts, Hill has preached one motto: All In.

Not just on the field, but off of it as well.

We eat lunch together, we hang out, there's a video game in the office now; they play a little Fortnite and play some video games," Hill said. "We're just trying to get that family comrade going and I think they're getting that. They shoot a little basketball in the off time and, you know, just hang out together. We're trying to build a family."