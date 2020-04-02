All Leon County Schools buildings closing to public, district opens COVID-19 hotline

By: Pat Mueller | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — All Leon County Schools buildings will be closed to the public beginning Friday and all district employees will transition to working from home, Superintendent Rocky Hanna announced Thursday afternoon.

This comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a stay-at-home order on Wednesday. The order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

Hanna also announced during Thursday's LCS coronavirus press conference that the district has a new COVID-19 hotline. The number for the hotline is 850-518-0077, and it is open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Phone lines at the schools will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hanna said.

Hanna also announced the district has created math lesson video tutorials, which will be uploaded to the LCS YouTube channel and website under the "Learn at Home" page. These lessons will help students learn their math curriculum, and help parents who are teaching their kids at home.

"Don't freak out if we can't get these things accomplished," Hanna said. "Life does not depend on finishing every math problem in the packet. All we ask is that you do is get up everyday and do your best."

LCS' food supply chain is strong, so food distribution will continue, according to Hanna. The 17 sites passed out 10,000 meals last week alone. On Monday, a record 3,500 meals were passed out as students came to pick up their packets for remote learning.

The sites will continue to pass out food through next week, Hanna said.

Hanna thanked Second Harvest for its help in passing out food.

Hanna also had a message for the high school seniors in the district: Please re-engage academically.

"I can assure you will get your diplomas, even if I have to drive around Leon County and deliver them myself. We will not hold you up on whatever your step next is in life."

Hanna said he won't make a decision to cancel graduation until "a month or so from now."

"Life is changed. Life is different. Together, we'll get through this," Hanna said.

