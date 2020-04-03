All McDonald's in Leon County giving free meals to kids 12 and under

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 3, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Every weekend in April, all McDonald's locations in Leon County will give one free hamburger Happy Meal to children 12 and under.

Leon County Schools made the announcement on its Facebook page Friday morning.

"McDonald's has been a tremendous business partner with Leon County Schools for the past three years," the district said on Facebook. "Thank you for helping out students during these challenging times"

In order to get the free Happy Meal, children must be present with a parent or guardian. Only one meal will be given out per child, per day between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The offer is valid on the following dates:

—April 4 and 5

—April 11 and 12

—April 18 and 19

—April 25 and 26

For more information on free meals for kids in the area during the COVID-19 pandemic, follow this link.

