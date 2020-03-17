All public Florida universities moving online for rest of semester, State System says

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 17, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — All public Florida universities will have classes online for the rest of the 2020 spring semester due to coronavirus, the State University System announced Tuesday.

The University System also says that students who can return home should do so. State universities should also consider using remote instruction for early summer terms, the university system says.

Additionally, the University System announced traditional on-campus commencement ceremonies won't be held in May. Each university should develop an alternate schedule or method of delivery, the University System said.

"The State University System is actively monitoring conditions in the State of Florida as it pertains to COVID-19 and working closely with Governor DeSantis and state officials to take all actions necessary to protect the health and safety of our campus communities," the University System said on its website.

For more information about COVID-19 in Florida, head to the state's Department of Health website.

