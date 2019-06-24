Alleged kidnapper leads authorities on high-speed chase in Jackson County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla.– A Florida man who allegedly kidnapped a woman at gunpoint leads authorities on a high-speed chase through Jackson County on Sunday afternoon.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to a call from employees at Loves Truck Stop in Cottondale at around 1:50 Sunday afternoon.

The employees calling on behalf of a woman who claimed the suspect, now identified as 36-year-old Albert McKinnie, had threatened her with a gun.

JCSO responded and also requested the closest law enforcement agency to respond, which was Cottondale Police Department.

CPD made contact with Mckinnie at the truck stop.

McKinnie then got into his vehicle and led authorities on a chase, where he reached speed over 100 MPH on Kynesville Highway.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper stopped north and south bound traffic along Highway 231 and Kynesville Highway in an effort to protect others on the road.

The FHP trooper took over the pursuit as the suspect turned south bound on Orange Hill Highway.

The chase finally came to an end when an FHP trooper performed the pit maneuver.

McKinnie was taken into custody and placed in the Washington County Jail.

Upon further investigation, the victim was kidnapped from Fort Walton Beach earlier in the morning.

The victim claims McKinnie held a gun to her head the whole time he was driving.

McKinnie now faces multiple charges, including fleeing police, carjacking with a firearm, possession of marijuana and cocaine, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.